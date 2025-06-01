Manchester United Secures Matheus Cunha in Major Signing Deal
Manchester United has acquired Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 26-year-old's transfer was secured for 62.5 million pounds, with United having the option to extend his five-year contract by 12 months. Cunha's transfer is subject to visa and registration approvals.
Manchester United announced on Sunday that they have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The transfer deal includes a five-year contract for the 26-year-old, obtained by triggering his release clause, reportedly valued at approximately 62.5 million pounds.
The contract also allows United to extend his tenure by an additional year. Cunha, who boasts 33 goals and 15 assists in 90 appearances for Wolves, had an impressive season with 15 Premier League goals.
However, the signing is pending visa and registration clearance, according to a statement from Manchester United.
