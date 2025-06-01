Epic Clashes Unfold at French Open Quarter-Finals

The French Open continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts with electrifying performances as players advance to the quarter-finals. Highlighted by Carlos Alcaraz's battle with Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek's marathon against Elena Rybakina, the competition remains fierce.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka asserted dominance over Amanda Anisimova, securing a spot in the last eight. Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen executed a determined comeback against Liudmila Samsonova, showcasing her championship mettle.

On the men's side, Tommy Paul made history as the first American male player in 22 years to reach the quarter-finals. As matches intensify, players strive toward glory at the iconic French tennis event.

(With inputs from agencies.)