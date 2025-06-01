Epic Clashes Unfold at French Open Quarter-Finals
The French Open witnessed intense matches as top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka battled their way into the quarter-finals. Alcaraz survived a tough match against Ben Shelton, while Swiatek and Zheng Qinwen showcased resilience in their respective victories.
The French Open continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts with electrifying performances as players advance to the quarter-finals. Highlighted by Carlos Alcaraz's battle with Ben Shelton and Iga Swiatek's marathon against Elena Rybakina, the competition remains fierce.
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka asserted dominance over Amanda Anisimova, securing a spot in the last eight. Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen executed a determined comeback against Liudmila Samsonova, showcasing her championship mettle.
On the men's side, Tommy Paul made history as the first American male player in 22 years to reach the quarter-finals. As matches intensify, players strive toward glory at the iconic French tennis event.
