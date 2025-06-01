Mumbai Indians Clinch Victory in Thrilling IPL Qualifier Against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians emerged victorious against Punjab Kings in a nail-biting IPL Qualifier 2, securing a competitive total of 203 for 6 thanks to standout 44-run contributions from both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

The match saw a promising opening from Punjab's Jonny Bairstow, who scored 38 off 24 balls, forming a significant 51-run partnership with Tilak Varma after the early dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma. Tilak further showcased his form with a 72-run stand alongside Suryakumar.

Naman Dhir's quickfire 37 off 18 balls fortified the inning in the closing overs. For Punjab Kings, Azmatullah Omarzai led the bowling attack with figures of 2/43, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Kyle Jamieson each claimed a wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)