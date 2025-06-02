Francesco Acerbi Withdraws from Italy Squad Amidst Respect Dispute
Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi withdraws from Italy's squad, citing disrespect from manager Luciano Spalletti, after Inter's Champions League defeat. Despite being named for World Cup qualifiers, Acerbi, 37, steps aside, insisting on respect despite previous performances. Spalletti values Acerbi but addresses his physical background.
Inter Milan's seasoned defender Francesco Acerbi has withdrawn from Italy's national team, citing a lack of respect from manager Luciano Spalletti. This decision follows a crushing 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.
Acerbi last played for Italy in November 2023. Despite being included in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after impressive performances with Inter, including a crucial equalizer against Barcelona, Acerbi felt disrespected and announced his departure.
Coach Luciano Spalletti acknowledged Acerbi's value but pointed to past physical issues. With Italy set for World Cup qualifiers, the team faces a shifted dynamic without the experienced defender.
