Left Menu

Francesco Acerbi Withdraws from Italy Squad Amidst Respect Dispute

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi withdraws from Italy's squad, citing disrespect from manager Luciano Spalletti, after Inter's Champions League defeat. Despite being named for World Cup qualifiers, Acerbi, 37, steps aside, insisting on respect despite previous performances. Spalletti values Acerbi but addresses his physical background.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:47 IST
Francesco Acerbi Withdraws from Italy Squad Amidst Respect Dispute

Inter Milan's seasoned defender Francesco Acerbi has withdrawn from Italy's national team, citing a lack of respect from manager Luciano Spalletti. This decision follows a crushing 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Acerbi last played for Italy in November 2023. Despite being included in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after impressive performances with Inter, including a crucial equalizer against Barcelona, Acerbi felt disrespected and announced his departure.

Coach Luciano Spalletti acknowledged Acerbi's value but pointed to past physical issues. With Italy set for World Cup qualifiers, the team faces a shifted dynamic without the experienced defender.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025