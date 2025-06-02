Pyramids Triumph: Egypt's New Kings of African Football

Egypt's Pyramids FC claimed their first-ever African Champions League title by defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with a 3-2 aggregate win. They clinched the historic victory with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph in the second leg at Cairo's 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

The match saw Pyramids take the lead in the 23rd minute through Fiston Mayele, capitalizing on a defensive error by Sundowns. The advantage was doubled by Ahmed Samy, who found the net with a header from a free-kick in the 56th minute.

Although Sundowns' comeback hopes were reignited by Iqraam Rayners' goal, Pyramids held firm to secure the trophy. This win positions Pyramids as the fourth Egyptian club to win this coveted title, joining the ranks of Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily.