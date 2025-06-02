Left Menu

Pyramids Triumph: Egypt's New Kings of African Football

Egypt's Pyramids FC secured their inaugural African Champions League title with a 3-2 aggregate victory over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite Sundowns' experience and pressure, Pyramids celebrated a 2-1 win in the return leg, becoming the fourth Egyptian team to win the prestigious trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:57 IST
Pyramids Triumph: Egypt's New Kings of African Football
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt's Pyramids FC claimed their first-ever African Champions League title by defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with a 3-2 aggregate win. They clinched the historic victory with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph in the second leg at Cairo's 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

The match saw Pyramids take the lead in the 23rd minute through Fiston Mayele, capitalizing on a defensive error by Sundowns. The advantage was doubled by Ahmed Samy, who found the net with a header from a free-kick in the 56th minute.

Although Sundowns' comeback hopes were reignited by Iqraam Rayners' goal, Pyramids held firm to secure the trophy. This win positions Pyramids as the fourth Egyptian club to win this coveted title, joining the ranks of Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025