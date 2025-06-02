Musetti's Mastery: Clay Court Brilliance at French Open
Lorenzo Musetti impressively defeated Holger Rune to reach his first French Open quarter-final. The Italian overcame Rune's aggressive tactics, maintaining composure and leveraging precise backhands and crucial breaks. His victory, backed by fervent Italian support, marks a milestone in his steady 2023 clay season, reflecting disciplined gameplay improvements.
Lorenzo Musetti showcased his clay court prowess with a stunning win over Holger Rune, triumphing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to his first French Open quarter-final.
The Italian, ranked world number seven, effectively countered Rune's aggressive play, displaying control and precision throughout a match marked by his strategic adaptability.
Musetti's historic victory underlined his impressive clay court season, supported by a passionate Italian fanbase, and sets up a thrilling quarter-final clash with Frances Tiafoe.
