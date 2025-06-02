Musetti's Mastery: Clay Court Brilliance at French Open

Lorenzo Musetti showcased his clay court prowess with a stunning win over Holger Rune, triumphing 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to his first French Open quarter-final.

The Italian, ranked world number seven, effectively countered Rune's aggressive play, displaying control and precision throughout a match marked by his strategic adaptability.

Musetti's historic victory underlined his impressive clay court season, supported by a passionate Italian fanbase, and sets up a thrilling quarter-final clash with Frances Tiafoe.

(With inputs from agencies.)