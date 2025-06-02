Platense Surprises All: Secures First Argentine Apertura Title

In a historic triumph, Platense clinched their first Argentine Apertura tournament title on Sunday, defeating Huracan 1-0. The decisive goal came from Guido Mainero in the second half, securing the team's first major trophy since their 2021 promotion.

Led by coaches Sergio Gomez and Favio Orsi, Platense overcame significant odds, having spent over twenty years fluctuating between lower divisions. Their victory run included defeating giants like Racing Club, River Plate, and San Lorenzo, showcasing their tenacity and strategy.

The final match saw Huracan initially dominate, but Mainero broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range shot. Despite a valiant effort, Huracan couldn't equalize, and the day ended in celebration for Platense, marking a significant achievement for the team and its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)