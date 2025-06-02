Verstappen's Collision Controversy: A Race with Repercussions

Max Verstappen has admitted his frustration led to a regrettable move during the Spanish Grand Prix, a day after initially refusing to apologize for colliding with George Russell. The incident resulted in a 10-second penalty, dropping Verstappen's position and expanding his deficit to leader Oscar Piastri.

The crash was not the only setback for Verstappen, who faced a tough race in Barcelona due to pit stop strategies and tire issues. After being instructed to yield to Russell by his team, Verstappen's subsequent penalty placed him at risk of a suspension if further infractions occur.

With the penalty points accrued, Verstappen must navigate the upcoming Canadian and Austrian Grands Prix without incident to avoid suspension. Two penalty points will expire soon, but until then, he remains at risk of suspension, urging caution in the upcoming races.

(With inputs from agencies.)