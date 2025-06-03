Marta back for Brazil after retirement and starts as captain in win over Japan

Left Menu

Marta was given the captain's armband by Brazil for her first start for her country since last year's Paris Olympics in a 2-1 win over Japan in a friendly match in Sao Paulo.

The six-time world player of the year returned to Brazil's squad for a doubleheader against Japan and was a second-half substitute in a 3-1 victory last Friday.

Three days later, the 39-year-old Marta started — and was made captain for — the match at Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques and played 73 minutes before being substituted for Jhonson, who scored the winning goal six minutes later on Monday.

Marta, one of the best players in the history of women's soccer, announced last year that she would step down from the national team following the Olympics. The Brazilians went on to win the silver medal after losing in the final to the U.S. 1-0.

She carried on playing at club level for Orlando Pride, which won the National Women's Soccer League last season. The Pride has re-signed Marta through 2026.

Brazil is preparing for the defense of its title in the Copa America Femenina, which opens in July in Ecuador.

