Asia's World Cup Dreams on the Line: Who Will Secure the Spot?

Uzbekistan, Jordan, and South Korea are vying for spots in the upcoming World Cup. Uzbekistan needs a draw against UAE, Jordan advances with a victory over Oman, and Korea confirms participation with a draw against Iraq. Competing teams across Asia strategize for coveted slots in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uzbekistan and Jordan are set to make history as they pursue their first-ever World Cup appearances. Both nations face pivotal games on Thursday, with South Korea also edging closer to securing qualification for next year's tournament.

In a critical clash, Timur Kapadze's Uzbekistan will meet the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. A draw will ensure Uzbekistan's spot among the 48 teams competing in North America. Meanwhile, Jordan aims to progress with a victory over host Oman, helping them edge closer to the World Cup dream.

As South Korea seeks participation in their 11th consecutive World Cup, the match against Iraq in Basra holds significant importance. With Japan and Iran having sealed their positions, the battle for the remaining slots intensifies, propelling the tension across Asia's qualifying rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

