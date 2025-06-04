Spain's Triumph: A Shift in European Women's Football

In a thrilling encounter, world champion Spain defeated European champion England 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Nations League. The match showcased Spain's resilience as they turned the game around in the second half.

Spain's substitute, Clàudia Pina, proved instrumental, scoring twice within a few minutes of her entry, overshadowing England's initial lead by Alessia Russo. Pina's goals, netted in the 60th and 70th minutes, played a crucial role at the Espanyol stadium.

England's coach Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the pressure from Spain, who now prepare for the semifinals in October. As teams regroup for the European Championship, England faces tough opponents, while Spain finds itself in a challenging group.