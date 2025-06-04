Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Chaotic Bengaluru IPL Celebration

A celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory turned tragic outside Chinnaswamy Stadium as uncontrolled crowds resulted in four deaths and several injuries. Despite the tragedy, the celebrations proceeded. Officials highlighted the need for better preparation and security for large events.

Updated: 04-06-2025 19:09 IST
A mass celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph descended into chaos outside Chinnaswamy Stadium as four individuals lost their lives and numerous others were injured. The event, meant to honor the team, quickly devolved as police struggled to manage the surging crowd.

Despite the tragedy, the felicitations continued. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar mentioned the lack of control over the crowd, leading to the cancellation of a planned victory parade. BCCI officials criticized the event's organization and called for better planning in the future.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police had previously warned against such a parade due to congestion concerns. Thousands gathered around the venue, and despite the rainy weather, impatience grew, leading to a tragic outcome.

