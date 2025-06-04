Madison Keys Reflects on Roland Garros Exit Amid Unfavorable Conditions
Madison Keys, after a disappointing exit from the French Open quarter-finals against Coco Gauff, expressed no regrets about her performance despite numerous unforced errors. She highlighted the challenging conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier and looks forward to the grass season as she prepares for Wimbledon.
In a challenging quarter-final clash at the French Open, Madison Keys faced a setback against compatriot Coco Gauff, bowing out with a 6-7(6) 6-4 6-1 defeat amidst regrettable unforced errors. Despite the loss, Keys, who recently joined the ranks of Grand Slam champions, maintained a positive outlook.
Having struggled in pre-tournament clay events, Keys was satisfied with reaching the last eight. She remarked on the difficulty of playing under the Philppe Chatrier roof in adverse weather, emphasizing that the conditions played to Gauff's strengths, contributing to her exit.
As the tennis season relentlessly advances, Keys eagerly anticipates the switch to grass courts with Wimbledon on the horizon. She is prepared for the swift transition and feels confident in her ability to adapt quickly, citing her comfort on grass surfaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
