Tragedy at RCB Victory Parade: Stampede Claims 11 Lives in Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, has extended his condolences following a tragic stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where 11 people died and 33 were injured ahead of a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team felicitation event.

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. He also assured free treatment for the injured, describing the incident as a major tragedy during a press conference. The BCCI clarified its non-involvement in the event, emphasizing that their accountability ended with the IPL closing ceremony.

Siddaramaiah expressed deep regret over the disaster, stating, "This tragedy should not have happened." The BCCI contrasted the incident with the peaceful execution of a previous victory parade and underscored the importance of proper planning and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)