Rangers Welcome Back Russell Martin as New Head Coach

Russell Martin returns to Rangers as head coach on a three-year deal, after a stint at Southampton. Known for his attractive football style, Martin aims to bring success and trophies back to Rangers. The team finished second to Celtic for the fourth straight year and will enter Champions League qualifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:01 IST
Russell Martin has been appointed as the head coach of Rangers on a three-year deal, marking his return to management since being dismissed by Southampton last December. The 39-year-old, who enjoyed a brief playing stint with Rangers, aims to revive the Scottish Premiership side's fortunes.

After achieving promotion with Southampton, Martin's team struggled in the Premier League, culminating in one of the earliest relegations in history. Now, with the backing of a new American-led consortium, Rangers hope Martin's leadership can end their runner-up streak behind Celtic.

Determined to inspire pride and success, Martin is focused on aggressive play and trophy victories as Rangers gear up for the upcoming Champions League qualifiers. Fans and players alike are eager to witness a revival under his ambitious guidance.

