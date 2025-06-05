The European T20 Premier League: Postponed Aspirations and Cricket's Changing Landscape
The European T20 Premier League, co-owned by Abhishek Bachchan and including teams from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, has been delayed until 2026. The postponement is due to potential franchise owners prioritizing deals with 'The Hundred' tournament. Similar attempts in 2019 also failed to materialize.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), partly owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, has been postponed until 2026, according to recent reports. This ICC-approved competition, featuring teams from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, was originally scheduled from July to August. However, prospective franchise owners are prioritizing investments in 'The Hundred', as reported by BBC Sport.
The cities of Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam were set to host the ETPL. The tournament's aim was to boost local talent, showcase international cricket stars, and spark a widespread interest in cricket across Europe. Nevertheless, deals for at least three franchises were reportedly nearing completion but shifted focus to 'The Hundred'.
Abhishek Bachchan, announced as a part-owner of the league, endorsed the tournament in March via media and social media promotions. This isn't the first setback for a European T20 franchise—a similar attempt, the Euro T20 Slam, faced repeated postponements since its inception in 2019, ultimately never taking place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suniel Shetty: Balancing Franchises and Friendships in Bollywood
Ramaphosa-Trump Dialogue Omits ICC Discussion
Indo-Pak Cricket Rivalry Faces Uncertain Future at ICC Events
Rajasthan Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' Postponed Amid Tense Regional Climate
Sadia Iqbal Tops ICC Women's T20I Rankings Amid Ecclestone's Absence