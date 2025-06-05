Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Questions Road Show Celebrations After IPL Tragedy

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, criticized road show celebrations following a tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration, which resulted in 11 fan deaths. He emphasized the need to prioritize safety and urged responsible citizenship, suggesting alternative closed-door celebrations to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:07 IST
Gautam Gambhir Questions Road Show Celebrations After IPL Tragedy
celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir questioned the necessity of road show celebrations. Addressing the media, Gambhir urged citizens to prioritize safety and responsibility.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Gambhir highlighted his stance against road shows, even after significant victories like India's 2007 T20 World Cup win. He emphasized the importance of responsible planning, suggesting closed-door or stadium events as safer alternatives to prevent loss of life.

Gambhir criticized the readiness of organizers for the Bengaluru event, underscoring the importance of careful planning to ensure fan safety. He acknowledged the excitement of fans but stressed that it should not result in tragedies. His call for accountability aims to prevent future incidents of this nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025