Gautam Gambhir Questions Road Show Celebrations After IPL Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir questioned the necessity of road show celebrations. Addressing the media, Gambhir urged citizens to prioritize safety and responsibility.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Gambhir highlighted his stance against road shows, even after significant victories like India's 2007 T20 World Cup win. He emphasized the importance of responsible planning, suggesting closed-door or stadium events as safer alternatives to prevent loss of life.

Gambhir criticized the readiness of organizers for the Bengaluru event, underscoring the importance of careful planning to ensure fan safety. He acknowledged the excitement of fans but stressed that it should not result in tragedies. His call for accountability aims to prevent future incidents of this nature.

