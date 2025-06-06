Historic World Cup Qualifiers: Uzbekistan and Jordan Make Their Debut

In a historic feat, Uzbekistan and Jordan have qualified for the World Cup finals for the very first time. Their journey to the finals was confirmed following crucial matches on Thursday, alongside regular qualifiers like South Korea, who secured their place with a 2-0 victory over Iraq in Basra.

Uzbekistan ensured their berth with a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates, securing a top-two finish in Group A. Meanwhile, Jordan progressed after a striking hat-trick by Ali Olwan in a 3-0 win over Oman, later confirmed by Korea's win against Iraq.

Australia is on the cusp of qualification as well, after Aziz Behich lifted the team with a goal against Japan. Despite Saudi Arabia's victory over Bahrain putting pressure on Australia, their superior goal difference keeps them in a strong position ahead of their final match.