Left Menu

Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy: Arrests Made in Stampede Case

Authorities have detained officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment following a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. The Karnataka Chief Minister has called for immediate action against those responsible, citing irresponsibility and carelessness leading to the unfortunate incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:26 IST
Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy: Arrests Made in Stampede Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, authorities have arrested officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment after a devastating stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The tragedy claimed 11 lives and left over 50 injured, police sources confirmed on Friday.

Among those detained are Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue at RCB, along with Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA Entertainment. They are currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation, officials stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued directives to the state's DGP and IGP to arrest representatives from RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) based on preliminary findings indicating gross negligence and irresponsibility on their part. An FIR has been registered to expedite legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025