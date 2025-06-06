Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy: Arrests Made in Stampede Case
Authorities have detained officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment following a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. The Karnataka Chief Minister has called for immediate action against those responsible, citing irresponsibility and carelessness leading to the unfortunate incident.
In a recent development, authorities have arrested officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment after a devastating stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The tragedy claimed 11 lives and left over 50 injured, police sources confirmed on Friday.
Among those detained are Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue at RCB, along with Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA Entertainment. They are currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation, officials stated.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued directives to the state's DGP and IGP to arrest representatives from RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) based on preliminary findings indicating gross negligence and irresponsibility on their part. An FIR has been registered to expedite legal proceedings.
