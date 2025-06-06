Asian Soccer Triumphs: Firsts and Long-Awaited Returns on the Road to World Cup 2026
China falls short in World Cup qualifiers as Uzbekistan and Jordan celebrate their first-ever entries. South Korea continues its success, marking an 11th consecutive appearance. The 48-team tournament has opened new opportunities for Asian teams like Uzbekistan, a blend of domestic and European talents, to shine on the global stage.
- Country:
- Qatar
China's dreams of participating in the World Cup were dashed again, while Uzbekistan and Jordan made history by securing their spots for the 2026 tournament. This milestone is significant as Asia's guaranteed entries doubled for the upcoming competition to be held in North America.
In a thrilling evening of qualifiers, South Korea cemented its reputation by securing its 11th consecutive participation with a solid 2-0 victory against Iraq. Meanwhile, Australia's late goal victory against Japan electrified fans, despite China suffering a 1-0 defeat in Indonesia.
Uzbekistan's 0-0 draw against UAE was sufficient to clinch the second spot in Group A, an achievement highlighted by contributions from its Europe-based players. Jordan, with stars like Mousa Tamari, aims to extend its success following a notable Asian Cup performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Asia
- soccer
- qualifiers
- Uzbekistan
- Jordan
- South Korea
- China
- AFC
- 48-team
ALSO READ
Blue House Drama: South Korea's Political Tug-of-War Over Presidential Office Location
No Discussions on U.S. Troop Withdrawal from South Korea Amid Trade Talks
Strengthening Ties: India and South Korea Review Trade Agreement Amid Growing Imbalance
South Korean Adoption Scandal: A Mother's Fight for Justice
India's Zero-Tolerance Stance Gains Global Backing from South Korea