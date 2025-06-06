Piyush Chawla Bids Adieu: A New Chapter Begins

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, a key player in India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The announcement was made via an Instagram post on Friday, marking the end of a celebrated two-decade career.

Chawla, who made his professional debut at 15, reflected on his journey representing India in three Tests, 25 ODIs, and seven T20Is, taking a total of 43 wickets. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his mentors, Indian Premier League franchises, and his late father for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Chawla's career was notable not only for his domestic cricket achievements, where he took over 1,000 wickets, but also for his memorable performances in Indian Premier League, notably winning the title with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)