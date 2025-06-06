Proteas Set Eyes on World Test Championship Glory at Lord's

Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith has thrown his support behind the South African cricket team as they gear up for a critical World Test Championship final against the reigning champions, Australia, at the storied Lord's ground on Wednesday. Long overshadowed by near misses, the South African side aims to break its protracted championship drought in an encounter highly tipped in favor of the Aussies.

Amidst challenging odds, Smith has called on fans to rally around captain Temba Bavuma and his squad as they aim to disrupt Australia's quest to reclaim the WTC title. "We're right behind Temba and the team. As the last man that held the mace at Lord's in 2012, it would give me great pleasure to see Temba and this group of players lift it," Smith expressed in a spirited message shared on YouTube by the cricket league.

Smith's fond attachment to Lord's, where he led South Africa to a historic number one Test ranking with a narrow victory over England in 2012, adds a layer of personal significance to the looming contest. Reflecting on past successes, Smith remarked, "Lord's is a special place, and the memories from my first tour there, notably my double hundred and Makhaya's remarkable 10 wickets, remain indelible highlights of my career."

(With inputs from agencies.)