Rajasthan Cricket in Crisis: Gehlot Criticizes Government's Inaction
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Rajasthan government for not addressing ongoing disputes within the Rajasthan Cricket Association. He highlighted the delay in holding elections and the challenges in organizing IPL matches. Gehlot urged government intervention to resolve conflicts for the development of cricket in the state.
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Rajasthan government's handling of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) issues, stating that cricket enthusiasts are disheartened by the lack of elections.
Gehlot accused the government of neglecting its duties towards cricket, exacerbating challenges in organizing IPL matches.
The veteran politician emphasized the need for state intervention to address the ongoing disputes and ensure cricket's growth in Rajasthan.
