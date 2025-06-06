Rajasthan Cricket in Crisis: Gehlot Criticizes Government's Inaction

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Rajasthan government's handling of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) issues, stating that cricket enthusiasts are disheartened by the lack of elections.

Gehlot accused the government of neglecting its duties towards cricket, exacerbating challenges in organizing IPL matches.

The veteran politician emphasized the need for state intervention to address the ongoing disputes and ensure cricket's growth in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)