Left Menu

Rajasthan Cricket in Crisis: Gehlot Criticizes Government's Inaction

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Rajasthan government for not addressing ongoing disputes within the Rajasthan Cricket Association. He highlighted the delay in holding elections and the challenges in organizing IPL matches. Gehlot urged government intervention to resolve conflicts for the development of cricket in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:46 IST
Rajasthan Cricket in Crisis: Gehlot Criticizes Government's Inaction
cricket
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the Rajasthan government's handling of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) issues, stating that cricket enthusiasts are disheartened by the lack of elections.

Gehlot accused the government of neglecting its duties towards cricket, exacerbating challenges in organizing IPL matches.

The veteran politician emphasized the need for state intervention to address the ongoing disputes and ensure cricket's growth in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025