Seismic Shift in College Sports: Schools to Pay Athletes Millions

In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has signed off on a decision that allows schools to pay college athletes, marking a pivotal moment in the history of college sports. This comes as the multibillion-dollar industry dismantles its long-standing amateur model.

Following a lawsuit initiated by Arizona State swimmer Grant House against the NCAA, U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken has approved a transformative agreement worth $2.7 billion. The decision has been a turning point after years of debate over revenue sharing and the future of collegiate athletics.

The implications are vast, with schools now authorized to collectively share $20.5 million next year alone. This shift is expected to redefine recruitment practices and the operation of athletic programs across the NCAA's 1,100 member schools, impacting nearly 500,000 athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)