Seismic Shift in College Sports: Schools to Pay Athletes Millions
A federal judge has approved a monumental shift in college sports, allowing schools to begin paying athletes as part of a $2.7 billion settlement. This decision marks the end of the amateur model, impacting revenue sharing and significantly altering the landscape of college athletics across the United States.
In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has signed off on a decision that allows schools to pay college athletes, marking a pivotal moment in the history of college sports. This comes as the multibillion-dollar industry dismantles its long-standing amateur model.
Following a lawsuit initiated by Arizona State swimmer Grant House against the NCAA, U.S. Judge Claudia Wilken has approved a transformative agreement worth $2.7 billion. The decision has been a turning point after years of debate over revenue sharing and the future of collegiate athletics.
The implications are vast, with schools now authorized to collectively share $20.5 million next year alone. This shift is expected to redefine recruitment practices and the operation of athletic programs across the NCAA's 1,100 member schools, impacting nearly 500,000 athletes.
