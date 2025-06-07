Left Menu

Last-Minute Thrills: Blues and Brumbies Triumph in Super Rugby Pacific Showdowns

The Auckland Blues narrowly beat the Waikato Chiefs 20-19, while the ACT Brumbies overcame the Wellington Hurricanes 35-28 in Super Rugby Pacific semi-final spots. The Chiefs led for most of the game, while the Blues secured victory in the last moments. Brumbies advanced with determined play despite Hurricanes' strong start.

The Auckland Blues secured their place in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals with a nail-biting 20-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs' commanding lead through most of the match, the Blues' persistence paid off when lock Josh Beehre scored a crucial try, converted by Beauden Barrett.

Earlier, the Chiefs had appeared poised to lock in the top seeding, but they relinquished it to the Canterbury Crusaders, who defeated the Queensland Reds 32-12. As a result, the Chiefs will face the ACT Brumbies, who outplayed the Wellington Hurricanes 35-28, in the upcoming round.

The Brumbies, showcasing both grit and flair, overcame an early deficit against the Hurricanes. Despite the Hurricanes' early momentum, with tries from Ruben Love and Fatafehi Fineanganofo, the Brumbies consolidated their lead with strategic plays led by skipper Allan Alaalatoa, effectively keeping Australia's hopes alive in the competition.

