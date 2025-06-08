Left Menu

Tuchel's Tough Talk: England's Narrow Escape in Andorra

England's coach Thomas Tuchel criticized his team despite a 1-0 win over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier, thanks to Harry Kane’s goal. Tuchel highlighted the team's poor performance and lack of energy despite their dominant possession, praising young player Noni Madueke for his spirited display.

Thomas Tuchel
England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra ended in a narrow 1-0 win, but coach Thomas Tuchel didn't hold back his criticism of the team's overall performance. Despite dominating possession, England relied on a single goal from Harry Kane to claim victory. Tuchel, known for his candid approach, expressed concern over the lack of energy and urgency, particularly in the game's concluding stages.

Tuchel admitted that England underperformed from the start. 'We lost all momentum after the first 25 minutes and lacked the quality and the energy,' he remarked. His straightforward evaluation underscores a need for improvement as England heads into a friendly against Senegal.

While the team struggled, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke shone brightly. Tuchel praised Madueke's tenacity and threat on the field, sentiments echoed by captain Harry Kane. With England's World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Tuchel's honest assessment will resonate as the team looks to bolster their form.

