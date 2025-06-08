Veteran Duo Triumphs: Historic French Open Doubles Victory

In a stunning display of experience and grit, veterans Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos triumphed in the French Open doubles final, capturing their first major title together. Competing with a combined age of 79, the Spanish-Argentine duo exhibited exceptional skills, defeating the British pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski with scores of 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Having come close before, Granollers and Zeballos were previously runners-up at the U.S. Open in 2019 and at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023. Their victory in Paris marks the culmination of their persistent pursuit of a major title.

On the opposing side, Salisbury and Skupski made history as the first all-British team to reach a Grand Slam men's doubles final in the Open era, providing a thrilling match for tennis fans worldwide.