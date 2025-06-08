Left Menu

India Aims to Reclaim Glory in FIH Pro League Against Netherlands

India's men's hockey team faces a crucial match against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League to regain top spot and secure World Cup qualifications. Despite an initial lead, India lost 1-2 to the Dutch, highlighting defensive lapses. Improved teamwork and scoring opportunities are key for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:01 IST
India Aims to Reclaim Glory in FIH Pro League Against Netherlands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

As the Indian men's hockey team gears up to face the Netherlands again in the FIH Pro League, they find themselves under pressure to overcome the setback of a recent 1-2 defeat. The team must eliminate the habit of conceding late goals if they are to reclaim the top position, currently held by the Dutch.

India's performance on Saturday revealed a strong start with a goal from captain Harmanpreet Singh, only to be overturned by Thijs van Dam's brace, including a late winner for the Netherlands. Indian coach Craig Fulton emphasized the need for sustained effort, particularly in creating goal-scoring opportunities and improving coordination between the midfield and forward lines.

With a spot in next year's World Cup at stake, India's upcoming matches carry significant weight. Despite their current fourth-place standing, a strong showing in the European leg could ensure direct qualification, a goal that remains within reach as they continue the Pro League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025