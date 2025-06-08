India Aims to Reclaim Glory in FIH Pro League Against Netherlands

As the Indian men's hockey team gears up to face the Netherlands again in the FIH Pro League, they find themselves under pressure to overcome the setback of a recent 1-2 defeat. The team must eliminate the habit of conceding late goals if they are to reclaim the top position, currently held by the Dutch.

India's performance on Saturday revealed a strong start with a goal from captain Harmanpreet Singh, only to be overturned by Thijs van Dam's brace, including a late winner for the Netherlands. Indian coach Craig Fulton emphasized the need for sustained effort, particularly in creating goal-scoring opportunities and improving coordination between the midfield and forward lines.

With a spot in next year's World Cup at stake, India's upcoming matches carry significant weight. Despite their current fourth-place standing, a strong showing in the European leg could ensure direct qualification, a goal that remains within reach as they continue the Pro League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)