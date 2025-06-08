Left Menu

South Africa Sets Sights on Maiden WTC Glory at Lord's

South Africa, led by former star AB de Villiers' advice, prepares for their first ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's. De Villiers emphasizes respecting bowlers due to challenging conditions, while urging bowlers to exploit the pitch's natural seam movement. The stakes are high as both teams vie for glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:33 IST
Lord's (Photo: Instagram/@homeofcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa is gearing up for a historic occasion as they prepare to compete in their first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The team, drawing on guidance from former cricket star AB de Villiers, faces a formidable opponent in Australia. The high-stakes match is scheduled for June 11 at London's Lord's Cricket Ground, a location known for its challenging conditions.

De Villiers offered essential insights during a conversation with Star Sports, highlighting the unique difficulties batters face at Lord's due to the ball's movement both on the pitch and in the air. He advised South African batters to maintain respect for the bowlers throughout the match, emphasizing that players are never truly 'in' at this tricky ground.

As Australia approaches the final with previous championship experience under captain Pat Cummins, South Africa aims to make a mark in their red-ball cricket history. De Villiers also addressed the bowlers, recommending a focus on fuller lengths to exploit the advantageous seam conditions typical of Lord's. South Africa's pace attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi, is expected to be a decisive factor in the outcome of the match, demanding control and discipline with the new ball.

