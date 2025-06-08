NFL and MLB Stars in Spotlight: Weekend Sports Highlights

In a weekend teeming with sports activity, significant movements and games captured fans' attention across the United States. Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, rumored for a trade, did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp, according to NFL Network. Speculation mounts as the team searches for a viable trade partner.

Adding to the excitement, MLB's leading prospect Roman Anthony stunned fans by hitting a historically long home run on Saturday night, a feat even baseball giants Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani haven't achieved. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros made roster modifications, impacting several players' seasons.

In other sports news, former NFL player Kelvin Joseph faces severe charges after a fatal accident in Texas. As NBA and NHL playoffs intensify, fans eagerly await upcoming face-offs including today's high-stakes semifinal games. With MLB, NASCAR, and major golf tournaments unfolding, the weekend promises thrilling sports finales.