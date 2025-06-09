Alcaraz Triumphs Over Sinner in Epic French Open Clash

In a spectacular display of resilience and skill, Carlos Alcaraz defeated world number one Jannik Sinner to win his second consecutive French Open title. The match, held on Sunday, was a thrilling five-set battle where Alcaraz staged an impressive comeback after losing the first two sets 4-6, 6-7(4).

Despite facing three match points, the second-seeded Spaniard demonstrated remarkable tenacity and determination to turn the tables and secure the championship. Alcaraz pushed past the brink, prevailing 6-4, 7-6(3), and 7-6(10-2) in the subsequent sets.

This triumph adds a fifth Grand Slam title to Alcaraz's record, overshadowing his Italian rival Sinner, who holds three titles. The spectators were treated to an unforgettable match, solidifying Alcaraz's status as a formidable force in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)