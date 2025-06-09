Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs Over Sinner in Epic French Open Clash

Carlos Alcaraz clinched the French Open title, overcoming world number one Jannik Sinner in an intense five-set match. This victory marks Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam title, with the Spaniard saving three match points to outlast his Italian rival, who has three Grand Slams to his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:30 IST
Alcaraz Triumphs Over Sinner in Epic French Open Clash
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • France

In a spectacular display of resilience and skill, Carlos Alcaraz defeated world number one Jannik Sinner to win his second consecutive French Open title. The match, held on Sunday, was a thrilling five-set battle where Alcaraz staged an impressive comeback after losing the first two sets 4-6, 6-7(4).

Despite facing three match points, the second-seeded Spaniard demonstrated remarkable tenacity and determination to turn the tables and secure the championship. Alcaraz pushed past the brink, prevailing 6-4, 7-6(3), and 7-6(10-2) in the subsequent sets.

This triumph adds a fifth Grand Slam title to Alcaraz's record, overshadowing his Italian rival Sinner, who holds three titles. The spectators were treated to an unforgettable match, solidifying Alcaraz's status as a formidable force in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

