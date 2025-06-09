Tragic Turn at Victory Celebration: Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has voiced his sorrow over a stampede that tragically claimed 11 lives outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium. The incident occurred amid celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL victory.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah affirmed there was no connection between himself and the stadium. The opposition has since called for the resignation of both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister highlighted initial investigations pointing to officials' mismanagement as the cause. A series of suspensions has followed, targeting five officers and prompting changes within leadership, including the police intelligence chief. Despite the adversity, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his role in attending the RCB felicitation at the request of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

