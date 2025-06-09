BCCI Announces Venue Updates for 2025 Home Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a revised itinerary for the upcoming 2025 home cricket season, spotlighting significant venue alterations. Key updates include a swap in Test match locations involving the West Indies and South Africa tours.

Team India (Senior Men) is set to play against West Indies and South Africa in Test matches, ODIs, and T20Is. The opening Test against West Indies will commence on October 2, 2025, in Ahmedabad. A notable change sees the second Test originally planned for Kolkata now hosted at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Similarly, Kolkata's Eden Gardens will now host the initial Test against South Africa on November 14, 2025, previously assigned to New Delhi.

In women's cricket, the ODI series between India and Australia will no longer take place in Chennai, owing to construction upgrades. The first two ODIs are moved to the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, while the concluding match will be staged at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Meanwhile, the South Africa Men's A Team is scheduled to compete with India A, with multi-day matches set in Bengaluru, and one-day matches relocated to Rajkot from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.