Left Menu

Beatriz Haddad Maia Surges to Victory at Queen's Club

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil overcame a set deficit to beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, advancing to the second round of the new WTA 500 event at Queen's Club. This event marks the first top-tier women's tournament at the London venue in 52 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:35 IST
Beatriz Haddad Maia Surges to Victory at Queen's Club
Beatriz Haddad Maia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brazilian tennis talent Beatriz Haddad Maia staged an impressive comeback to defeat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the WTA 500 event's second round at London's Queen's Club.

This tournament represents the first premier women's event at the prestigious grass court in over half a century and saw Kvitova, a double Wimbledon winner, open on Andy Murray-court.

Despite Kvitova's commanding start and early lead, Haddad Maia's resilience shone through as she claimed victory, setting a decisive match with Emma Navarro. German qualifier Tatjana Maria also progressed after dismantling Leylah Fernandez.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025