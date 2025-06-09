Beatriz Haddad Maia Surges to Victory at Queen's Club

Brazilian tennis talent Beatriz Haddad Maia staged an impressive comeback to defeat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the WTA 500 event's second round at London's Queen's Club.

This tournament represents the first premier women's event at the prestigious grass court in over half a century and saw Kvitova, a double Wimbledon winner, open on Andy Murray-court.

Despite Kvitova's commanding start and early lead, Haddad Maia's resilience shone through as she claimed victory, setting a decisive match with Emma Navarro. German qualifier Tatjana Maria also progressed after dismantling Leylah Fernandez.