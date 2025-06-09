Left Menu

Proteas Ready to Roar at Lord's: Ngidi Exudes Confidence

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi expresses confidence ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Drawing on experience from their 2022 win over England at the same venue, the Proteas are optimistic against defending champions Australia, leveraging past victories to bolster morale.

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Lungi Ngidi, South Africa's right-arm pacer, shared his optimism about the Proteas' performance in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's. Drawing from previous successes, especially their celebrated 2022 victory over England, Ngidi believes that the team is poised for an outstanding performance.

The 2022 win at Lord's, marked by a commanding innings victory over England, remains fresh in the team's memory. It was highlighted by Kagiso Rabada's impressive five-wicket haul, earning him the Player of the Match accolade. This experience is expected to be a psychological advantage as South Africa faces Australia, seeking to claim the elusive ICC silverware.

Ngidi, who played a pivotal role in the 2022 victory, emphasized the familiarity and confidence gained from playing at Lord's as assets against their seasoned Australian counterparts. The historic ground's aura and past memories continue to inspire, as South African players, including newcomers like David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs, absorb the venue's rich atmosphere. Ngidi remains focused and excited about the challenge ahead, acknowledging the unique experience of competing at such an iconic venue.

