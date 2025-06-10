Indian Hockey Team Seeks Turnaround Against Argentina After Dutch Setback
The Indian men's hockey team is set to face Argentina in the FIH Pro League after disappointing losses to the Netherlands. Key areas for improvement include penalty corner conversions and avoiding late goals. India aims to secure a spot in next year's World Cup, with several matches remaining.
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Indian men's hockey team is keen to rectify its flaws as it takes on Argentina in the FIH Pro League following a disappointing start against the Netherlands. The primary focus lies in enhancing penalty corner conversions and shoring up their defense against conceding late goals.
In their European campaign, India has found itself on the losing side with two narrow losses to the Netherlands. The team, currently fourth in the standings, is gearing up for the challenge against Argentina, aiming for a strong comeback to bolster their World Cup qualification hopes.
Having faced Argentina numerous times, team captain Harmanpreet Singh remains optimistic about their preparation and strategy. With past matchups favoring India, the team hopes to leverage their strengths to secure a victory against the formidable Argentine side on this crucial front.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baloch National Movement's Bold Awareness Campaign in the Netherlands
Tejaswani's Triumph: India's Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Double Podium Finish
India's Hockey Quest: Pro League Showdown for World Cup Glory
Igor Tudor Ready for Juventus Challenge at Club World Cup