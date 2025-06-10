Indian Hockey Team Seeks Turnaround Against Argentina After Dutch Setback

The Indian men's hockey team is keen to rectify its flaws as it takes on Argentina in the FIH Pro League following a disappointing start against the Netherlands. The primary focus lies in enhancing penalty corner conversions and shoring up their defense against conceding late goals.

In their European campaign, India has found itself on the losing side with two narrow losses to the Netherlands. The team, currently fourth in the standings, is gearing up for the challenge against Argentina, aiming for a strong comeback to bolster their World Cup qualification hopes.

Having faced Argentina numerous times, team captain Harmanpreet Singh remains optimistic about their preparation and strategy. With past matchups favoring India, the team hopes to leverage their strengths to secure a victory against the formidable Argentine side on this crucial front.

(With inputs from agencies.)