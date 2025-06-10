Left Menu

Indian Hockey Team Seeks Turnaround Against Argentina After Dutch Setback

The Indian men's hockey team is set to face Argentina in the FIH Pro League after disappointing losses to the Netherlands. Key areas for improvement include penalty corner conversions and avoiding late goals. India aims to secure a spot in next year's World Cup, with several matches remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Indian men's hockey team is keen to rectify its flaws as it takes on Argentina in the FIH Pro League following a disappointing start against the Netherlands. The primary focus lies in enhancing penalty corner conversions and shoring up their defense against conceding late goals.

In their European campaign, India has found itself on the losing side with two narrow losses to the Netherlands. The team, currently fourth in the standings, is gearing up for the challenge against Argentina, aiming for a strong comeback to bolster their World Cup qualification hopes.

Having faced Argentina numerous times, team captain Harmanpreet Singh remains optimistic about their preparation and strategy. With past matchups favoring India, the team hopes to leverage their strengths to secure a victory against the formidable Argentine side on this crucial front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

