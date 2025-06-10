Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League
The Indian T20 League concludes with Parimatch's successful Festival of Winnings Grand Tournament. Running from March 22 to May 3, 2025, it featured over 1,100 winners and a Rs. 5.8 crore prize pool. Highlights included Porsche prizes and a variety of luxury rewards, engaging thousands of participants worldwide.
The Indian T20 League season may have ended, but Parimatch's Festival of Winnings Grand Tournament has left a lasting impression. From March 22 to May 3, this exhilarating event saw thousands of participants and concluded with impressive statistics: over 1,100 winners and a staggering Rs. 5.8 crore prize pool.
The highlights were the two grand prizes: a Porsche Cayenne for a winner from New Delhi and a Porsche 911 Carrera for a participant in Mumbai. Additional prizes featured Marriott Bonvoy memberships, Apple gadgets, Tanishq jewellery certificates, and more, energizing the players throughout the tournament.
Parimatch is committed to delivering continuous thrilling experiences, inviting new users with IPL-themed bonuses and engaging them with daily prizes and engaging challenges. As a top global gaming platform, Parimatch remains poised for future exciting contests and loyal fan engagement.
