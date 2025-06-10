Left Menu

Cricket Titans Collide: Australia vs South Africa at Lord's ICC WTC Final

Australia and South Africa face off in a highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. As defending champions, Australia seeks to make history with consecutive titles, while South Africa aims to end a long ICC title drought. The match promises thrilling cricket with both teams having strong records at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:27 IST
Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The historic Lord's Cricket Ground is set to host a thrilling ICC World Test Championship final as reigning titleholders Australia prepare to face South Africa. While this marks Australia's second consecutive appearance in the final, South Africa enters with hopes of capturing their first test championship crown, a feat echoing their past ICC victory in 1998.

Australia's path to the final was marked by a high-stakes campaign capped by their triumph against India last year, led by captain Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, South Africa has shown remarkable consistency, dominating against formidable teams since the competition began. Their success in this tournament could finally cast aside the 'chokers' label that has plagued them in major ICC events.

Among the anticipated match-ups, the contest between Australia's Steve Smith and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada stands out, promising to be a thrilling battle. With both teams fielding strong line-ups, including Australia's Pat Cummins and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, the final promises to be a showcase of strategic brilliance and sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

