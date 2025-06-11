High-Stakes Plays: Thrilling Sports Moments Unfold
Sports news highlights include Shohei Ohtani's near return to pitching, Knicks' hurdles in coaching hires, thrilling MLB and NBA games, Summer McIntosh's swimming feats, Rebecca Sramkova's tennis upset, and T.J. Watt's contract standoff. Viewer ratings drop during NBA Finals, and Stefon Diggs avoids addressing viral video speculation.
Shohei Ohtani, a star for the Los Angeles Dodgers, sparked hopes of a pitching resurgence in MLB as he completed a simulated game. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hints at the possibility of Ohtani's return before the All-Star break, though specifics remain uncertain.
In the NBA, the New York Knicks face challenges in their quest for new coaching talent, as both the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves resisted their approaches for talks with head coaches Ime Udoka and Chris Finch, respectively. The Knicks' search has yet to yield results.
Meanwhile, standout performances abound: the San Francisco Giants set a franchise record with consecutive one-run wins; Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh came close to shattering a world record in the butterfly event; and tennis player Rebecca Sramkova upset Barbora Krejcikova in London.
(With inputs from agencies.)
