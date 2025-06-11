Renovation Strife at Mexico's Azteca Stadium: Balancing Heritage and Modernization for 2026 World Cup

As Mexico gears up to become the first nation to host the World Cup three times, the spotlight is on Azteca Stadium. Renovations intended to modernize the iconic venue are colliding with concerns over heritage and contractual agreements.

Efforts to expand the stadium to a capacity of 90,000 and meet FIFA requirements have sparked backlash. Fans decry the commercial rebranding to Estadio Banorte, viewing it as a loss of football heritage. Box and suite holders, sidelined in the name of global spectacle, threaten legal action over contract disputes.

Local communities express frustration over unfulfilled infrastructure promises like transit improvements and street lighting. Meanwhile, other host cities like Monterrey and Guadalajara face fewer obstacles due to newer facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)