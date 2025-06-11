Left Menu

India's Football Setback: Coach's Reflections on a Disappointing Loss

Indian football coach Manolo Marquez expressed disappointment following India's 0-1 loss to Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Despite ongoing challenges in scoring, Marquez remains hopeful about qualification chances. India's performance under Marquez has seen mixed results, with recent struggles highlighted in their qualifiers performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:27 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a post-match press conference, Indian football head coach Manolo Marquez admitted the team's dressing room felt like a 'funeral' after their 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifiers. India, ranked 26 places above Hong Kong, struggled with finishing, resulting in their second consecutive disappointing outing.

Despite the setback, Marquez maintained an optimistic outlook regarding India's qualification chances for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. He acknowledged the team's need for improved performance and composure, especially after squandering a prime opportunity in the 35th minute.

Marquez, while reflecting on his tenure, which includes only one win in eight matches, stressed the importance of overcoming nerves and converting opportunities to stay competitive in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

