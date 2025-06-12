Radha Yadav Joins India's Women Squad for England Tour

In a strategic move for the upcoming England tour, India's women's cricket team has announced a squad change. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will replace Shuchi Upadhyay, who is sidelined due to a left shin injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this adjustment in a recent statement.

Upadhyay's unfortunate injury was diagnosed during a pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The tour will commence with the first T20I scheduled for June 28 in Nottingham, with subsequent matches taking place in Bristol, the Oval, Manchester, and Birmingham for the T20I segment.

The team will then transition to the ODI series, set to unfold in Southampton, Lord's, and Chester-le-Street on July 16, 19, and 22. This development marks another significant opportunity for Radha Yadav to showcase her talents on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)