Salernitana's Struggle: Food Poisoning Throws Survival Hopes into Turmoil

Salernitana's battle against relegation has plunged into disarray as food poisoning afflicted the squad amid their crucial match against Sampdoria. The Serie B club, aiming to avoid a fall to Italy's third division, has filed for a postponement of Friday's pivotal second-leg encounter as players remain incapacitated.

The chaos unfolded during the return flight to Salerno after a 2-0 defeat in Genoa, with 21 players and staff affected, many requiring hospital care. "We are truly shocked by these events that threaten Salernitana's smooth and peaceful seasonal conclusion," stated club CEO Maurizio Milan.

The outbreak leaves the team unable to prepare adequately for a match critical to their future, risking a back-to-back relegation following the drop from Serie A. With a two-goal disadvantage, they must rally both in health and on the field, alongside awaiting a league decision on their fixture extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)