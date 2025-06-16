Salernitana's Struggle: Food Poisoning Throws Survival Hopes into Turmoil
Salernitana's fight against relegation chaos, hit by food poisoning that hospitalized much of the squad. The Serie B team requests postponement of the critical match against Sampdoria due to the illness, endangering their effort to avoid consecutive relegations after last season's drop from Serie A.
Salernitana's battle against relegation has plunged into disarray as food poisoning afflicted the squad amid their crucial match against Sampdoria. The Serie B club, aiming to avoid a fall to Italy's third division, has filed for a postponement of Friday's pivotal second-leg encounter as players remain incapacitated.
The chaos unfolded during the return flight to Salerno after a 2-0 defeat in Genoa, with 21 players and staff affected, many requiring hospital care. "We are truly shocked by these events that threaten Salernitana's smooth and peaceful seasonal conclusion," stated club CEO Maurizio Milan.
The outbreak leaves the team unable to prepare adequately for a match critical to their future, risking a back-to-back relegation following the drop from Serie A. With a two-goal disadvantage, they must rally both in health and on the field, alongside awaiting a league decision on their fixture extension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pyramids Triumph: Egypt's New Kings of African Football
Top Highlights from Asian Football Leagues
Football: India seek inspiration from last two wins in another friendly face-off with Thailand
Football: India seek inspiration from last two wins in another friendly face-off with Thailand
Finland Football Mix-Up: 51-Year-Old Accidentally Recalled for National Team