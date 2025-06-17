Drogheda United's Europa Quest Ends: UEFA Regulations Blade Cuts Deep
Drogheda United's appeal against exclusion from the Conference League due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules was dismissed by CAS. Despite efforts to comply with regulations and claims of inconsistent enforcement, Drogheda loses its chance to return to European competitions since 2013.
Drogheda United's hopes of returning to European football have been dashed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld UEFA's exclusion of the club from the Conference League. The decision stems from the multi-club ownership rules, as Drogheda and Silkeborg, which is majority-owned by the same organization, both qualified for the competition.
The ruling favored Silkeborg due to their higher ranking. Drogheda had argued that they made significant efforts to align with UEFA's regulations and criticized the inconsistent application of these rules by the governing body. However, CAS ruled that Drogheda ought to have been aware of changes in assessment dates communicated by UEFA.
Drogheda expressed disappointment with the outcome, emphasizing that the rules should not prevent opportunities. The club's plight highlights ongoing challenges with UEFA's regulations, as similar scenarios affect other clubs with shared ownership, like Crystal Palace and Club Leon.
Varsity sexual assault case: Court says life imprisonment shall be for minimum of 30 years without remission.