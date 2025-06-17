Drogheda United's Europa Quest Ends: UEFA Regulations Blade Cuts Deep

Drogheda United's hopes of returning to European football have been dashed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld UEFA's exclusion of the club from the Conference League. The decision stems from the multi-club ownership rules, as Drogheda and Silkeborg, which is majority-owned by the same organization, both qualified for the competition.

The ruling favored Silkeborg due to their higher ranking. Drogheda had argued that they made significant efforts to align with UEFA's regulations and criticized the inconsistent application of these rules by the governing body. However, CAS ruled that Drogheda ought to have been aware of changes in assessment dates communicated by UEFA.

Drogheda expressed disappointment with the outcome, emphasizing that the rules should not prevent opportunities. The club's plight highlights ongoing challenges with UEFA's regulations, as similar scenarios affect other clubs with shared ownership, like Crystal Palace and Club Leon.

(With inputs from agencies.)