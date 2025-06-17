Left Menu

Bumrah: The Unmissable Ace in India's Cricket Squad

Jasprit Bumrah’s strategic balance and unpredictable pace make him a pivotal player for India in the upcoming Test series against England. Fast bowling legend Stuart Broad praises Bumrah’s ability to surprise batsmen, comparing him to Glenn McGrath. England's success will hinge on countering Bumrah's unique bowling style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:36 IST
Bumrah: The Unmissable Ace in India's Cricket Squad
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up for the much-anticipated Test series against England, all eyes are on their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Renowned for his deceptive pace and exceptional balance in delivery, Bumrah has caught the attention of former English fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad, who retired in 2023, likens Bumrah's delivery stride to that of the legendary Glenn McGrath, highlighting his elegance and effectiveness as a bowler.

With Bumrah set to play a crucial role in the series, Broad expressed concern over England's batting lineup facing him for five consecutive Tests. The Indian team's approach to workload management means Bumrah may not feature in all matches, a strategic decision already confirmed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Nevertheless, Broad is confident that Bumrah will be a key wicket-taker.

England batter Jos Buttler also lauded Bumrah, labeling him the standout star of the Indian contingent. Buttler emphasized how Bumrah's unique action and run-up pose a distinct challenge to batsmen, creating awkward angles and making his deliveries appear faster. England will need to strategize effectively to overcome Bumrah's threat and secure a successful series outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025