Bumrah: The Unmissable Ace in India's Cricket Squad

As India gears up for the much-anticipated Test series against England, all eyes are on their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Renowned for his deceptive pace and exceptional balance in delivery, Bumrah has caught the attention of former English fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad, who retired in 2023, likens Bumrah's delivery stride to that of the legendary Glenn McGrath, highlighting his elegance and effectiveness as a bowler.

With Bumrah set to play a crucial role in the series, Broad expressed concern over England's batting lineup facing him for five consecutive Tests. The Indian team's approach to workload management means Bumrah may not feature in all matches, a strategic decision already confirmed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Nevertheless, Broad is confident that Bumrah will be a key wicket-taker.

England batter Jos Buttler also lauded Bumrah, labeling him the standout star of the Indian contingent. Buttler emphasized how Bumrah's unique action and run-up pose a distinct challenge to batsmen, creating awkward angles and making his deliveries appear faster. England will need to strategize effectively to overcome Bumrah's threat and secure a successful series outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)