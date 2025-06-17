Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2036 Olympics to Revolutionize Sports and Society

India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics aims to boost infrastructure, economy, and social issues, according to Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse. Despite criticism, the plan is seen as an opportunity to enhance athlete development and foster national fitness. Significant preparations are underway with the involvement of sports federations and anti-doping measures.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:28 IST

  Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for a bold bid to host the 2036 Olympics, a move that seeks not only to position the country on the international stage but also to spark economic and social development. Speaking exclusively with PTI, Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Sports, emphasized the multifaceted benefits of hosting the Games, from building world-class infrastructure to addressing social challenges.

Critics have argued that India should focus on becoming a sporting powerhouse before taking on the costly endeavor of the Olympics. However, Khadse counters that hosting such events can be a catalyst for significant advancements in athlete development and can serve as a unifying force socially, creating a nationwide fitness movement.

As India submits its intent to the International Olympic Committee, plans for infrastructure upgrades, like the renovation of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, are underway. The minister highlighted the importance of cohesive operations among sports federations and tackling issues like doping through education and legislative measures, underlining a commitment to ensure that every investment yields long-term benefits.

