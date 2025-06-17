Teen Prodigy Stuns Chess World: Hriday Maniar Draws Slovak Grandmaster in Mumbai
Thirteen-year-old Hriday Maniar's astounding draw against Slovak Grandmaster Manik Mikulas set the tone for an exhilarating start to the Aurionpro International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at Mumbai's World Trade Centre. Despite a 500-point rating gap, Maniar's performance was hailed as a major upset in the tournament's first round.
- Country:
- India
The opening of the Aurionpro International Grandmaster Chess Tournament in Mumbai was nothing short of electrifying, with local prodigy Hriday Maniar, only thirteen, grabbing headlines. In a stunning turn of events during Round 1, Maniar held Slovak Grandmaster Manik Mikulas to a draw, in what many are calling the young chess player's burgeoning career's most significant result.
Despite a daunting rating gap of nearly 500 points, Maniar displayed an extraordinary level of composure and precision, impressively challenging his seasoned opponent. This remarkable feat is considered one of the most significant upsets of the tournament's initial round, though the other 15 Grandmasters faced no difficulties advancing into Round 2 of this 9-round Swiss tournament.
The tournament, organized by the Indian Chess School under the auspices of the All India Chess Federation, features 293 participants from 18 nations, vying for a total prize fund of 25 lakh rupees. Key results from Round 1 saw top players securing victories with ease, solidifying their positions as the competition progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai civic body scraps plan to procure robotic lifebuoys made in Turkey
Tesla Expands Its Footprint in India with New Warehouse Lease in Mumbai
Mumbai at 6th place among 97 cities globally in under-construction data centre capacity: report
Cash row: Mumbai lawyers body writes to CJI, seeks prosecution of judge Yashwant Varma
Aadyam Theatre to stage dance drama 'Mumbai Star' on June 14-15