Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club as Draper Excels on Home Turf

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, kicked off his grasscourt season with a victory over Australian Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships, moving into the last 16. Alcaraz returned to the court for the first time since his dramatic French Open final against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz initially faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who withdrew due to illness, bringing Walton as a replacement. The Spaniard was tested by Walton in the second set but ultimately triumphed in the tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper entertained the home audience with his win over Jenson Brooksby, while other notable matches saw Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton ousted from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)