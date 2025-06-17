Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club as Draper Excels on Home Turf

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz began his grasscourt campaign with a victory over Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships, advancing to the last 16. Despite challenges from Walton, Alcaraz secured his win in two sets. Elsewhere, Jack Draper energized the home crowd with a win against Jenson Brooksby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:16 IST
Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club as Draper Excels on Home Turf
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, kicked off his grasscourt season with a victory over Australian Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships, moving into the last 16. Alcaraz returned to the court for the first time since his dramatic French Open final against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz initially faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who withdrew due to illness, bringing Walton as a replacement. The Spaniard was tested by Walton in the second set but ultimately triumphed in the tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Jack Draper entertained the home audience with his win over Jenson Brooksby, while other notable matches saw Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton ousted from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025