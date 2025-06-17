Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club as Draper Excels on Home Turf
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz began his grasscourt campaign with a victory over Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships, advancing to the last 16. Despite challenges from Walton, Alcaraz secured his win in two sets. Elsewhere, Jack Draper energized the home crowd with a win against Jenson Brooksby.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, kicked off his grasscourt season with a victory over Australian Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships, moving into the last 16. Alcaraz returned to the court for the first time since his dramatic French Open final against Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz initially faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who withdrew due to illness, bringing Walton as a replacement. The Spaniard was tested by Walton in the second set but ultimately triumphed in the tiebreak.
Meanwhile, Jack Draper entertained the home audience with his win over Jenson Brooksby, while other notable matches saw Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton ousted from the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
REFILE-Tennis-Bublik rolls the dice and wins at Roland Garros
Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury setback
Tennis-Sabalenka weathers Zheng storm to reach French Open semi-finals
Bublik's Drop Shot Masterclass: A Risky Tennis Weapon in Focus
Tennis Consistency Called Into Question After Musetti Incident