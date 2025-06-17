Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Transfer Ban Lifted: FIFA Revokes Suspension

FIFA has lifted the transfer ban on Mohun Bagan Super Giant, allowing the club to sign new players ahead of the season. The ban was due to unpaid dues related to striker Jason Cummings. The issue was resolved swiftly via a detailed document submitted by the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:50 IST
In a significant development, FIFA has officially lifted the transfer ban imposed on Mohun Bagan Super Giant, clearing the club to recruit new players for the upcoming season.

The ban, initially enforced due to unresolved financial obligations to Australian striker Jason Cummings' former club, Central Coast Mariners, was revoked after Mohun Bagan provided a comprehensive 107-page document to FIFA.

Unlike Mumbai City FC, which faced a prolonged suspension, Mohun Bagan efficiently addressed the concerns, allowing the club to focus on team-building efforts as the transfer window opens on June 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

