Real Madrid Faces Dilemma as Illness Sidelines Mbappe Ahead of Club World Cup

Kylian Mbappe's sudden illness has cast doubt over his participation in Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal. The French forward missed Tuesday's training session, raising questions about his availability for the crucial match.

Sources from within the club have revealed to Reuters that Mbappe was struck with a high fever, which could potentially sideline him from appearing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. This unexpected turn leaves newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso in a tough spot, as Mbappe is pivotal to the squad's attacking prowess.

Compounding the issue, Brazilian prodigy Endrick was not included in the squad due to a leg injury, reducing Real Madrid's options further. Having been a linchpin player by scoring 31 goals in LaLiga since his transfer from Paris St Germain, Mbappe's absence would undoubtedly be a major blow to Madrid's championship aspirations.

