Real Madrid Faces Dilemma as Illness Sidelines Mbappe Ahead of Club World Cup

Kylian Mbappe's illness may leave Real Madrid shorthanded for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal. The star striker, crucial to Real's success, missed training due to a high fever. His potential absence poses a selection challenge for manager Xabi Alonso as alternatives are limited.

Kylian Mbappe's sudden illness has cast doubt over his participation in Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal. The French forward missed Tuesday's training session, raising questions about his availability for the crucial match.

Sources from within the club have revealed to Reuters that Mbappe was struck with a high fever, which could potentially sideline him from appearing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. This unexpected turn leaves newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso in a tough spot, as Mbappe is pivotal to the squad's attacking prowess.

Compounding the issue, Brazilian prodigy Endrick was not included in the squad due to a leg injury, reducing Real Madrid's options further. Having been a linchpin player by scoring 31 goals in LaLiga since his transfer from Paris St Germain, Mbappe's absence would undoubtedly be a major blow to Madrid's championship aspirations.

