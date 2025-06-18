Real Madrid Faces Dilemma as Illness Sidelines Mbappe Ahead of Club World Cup
Kylian Mbappe's illness may leave Real Madrid shorthanded for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal. The star striker, crucial to Real's success, missed training due to a high fever. His potential absence poses a selection challenge for manager Xabi Alonso as alternatives are limited.
Kylian Mbappe's sudden illness has cast doubt over his participation in Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal. The French forward missed Tuesday's training session, raising questions about his availability for the crucial match.
Sources from within the club have revealed to Reuters that Mbappe was struck with a high fever, which could potentially sideline him from appearing at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. This unexpected turn leaves newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso in a tough spot, as Mbappe is pivotal to the squad's attacking prowess.
Compounding the issue, Brazilian prodigy Endrick was not included in the squad due to a leg injury, reducing Real Madrid's options further. Having been a linchpin player by scoring 31 goals in LaLiga since his transfer from Paris St Germain, Mbappe's absence would undoubtedly be a major blow to Madrid's championship aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
